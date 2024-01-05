55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Garbage truck machinery gets tangled in electric wires on Lorri Burgess Avenue

3 hours 35 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, January 05 2024 Jan 5, 2024 January 05, 2024 10:57 AM January 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Photos from Friday morning showed a garbage truck with its arm caught in electrical wires overhead. 

Trending News

Entergy outage maps did not show any outages in the area surrounding Lorri Burgess Avenue and Thomas H. Delpit Drive where the tangle happened. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days