Gag order requested by attorney to stop discussions about Ronald Greene's in custody death

MONROE - An attorney representing the family of a deceased trooper who admitted to beating Ronald Greene is asking for a federal judge to impose a gag order on the case.

In court documents, Attorney Scott Wolleson said, "The false narrative surrounding this case has also been fostered by leaks of selective, one-sided, and misleading information by someone with access to investigative material."

Wolleson has long expressed his disdain for the leaks coming from State Police. He was visibly upset when he addressed the Louisiana State Police Commission earlier this year as he talked about one of his trooper client's he was representing.

"Mr. Brown was arrested Monday, and before we reached the jail, WBRZ was already reporting the arrest," Wolleson said. "Christopher Hollingsworth was suspended and received notice he was going to be terminated. I was involved in that. As we know, there were 17 seconds of audio released to WBRZ that has now been quoted in national news around the country."

That audio Wolleson referenced is of Chris Hollingsworth saying he "beat the ever living f*** out of him," referring to Ronald Greene.

"At trial, defendants will present scientific evidence that Mr. Greene's death was caused by a crash-related blunt force chest trauma resulting in a fractured sternum and ruptured aorta," Wolleson wrote.

Body camera footage released in May following public outcry show Greene was alive at the time he exited his car following a police chase.

"I'm sorry. I'm scared," Greene can be heard saying in the video.

"To put forth evidence that he died of anything but the hands of the police, it would be like presenting science that water is not wet and wanting you to believe it," Attorney Ron Haley said.

Haley is representing the Greene family and has long been outspoken about what happened to him.

"Somehow with us screaming this is murder or some sort of conspiracy is flaming the fire of anti-police sentiment is ridiculous," Haley said. "Everyone saw what was on that video."

Wolleson chose not to comment on WBRZ's story Wednesday. However, the request for the gag order spells out exactly how they feel.

"Given the incendiary nature of the media campaign being conducted by plaintiff's counsel, a gag order is warranted, if not required. The smear campaign must end. In our system, justice is served in a courtroom, not a newsroom."

All of the other troopers named in the Greene family's lawsuit have expressed support for the gag order too.