Funeral services for three killed in Amite triple homicide announced

AMITE — The funeral arrangements for the three people who were killed in a triple homicide were announced Saturday.

The family of Rhonda Powell and Braylon Powell said the services will be held Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025 at Cross Memorial Funeral Home in Amite. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the burial at Mount Zion and Greater Refuge Temple Cemetery in Montpelier.

Afterward, a repast will be held at Greater Community Cogic in Amite.

Hayden Madison, Powell's 1-year-old nephew who died in the homicide, will have visitation at the McKneely Funeral Home in Amite from 10:00AM until religious services at 12:00 Noon on Friday, January 24, 2025. More information can be found here.