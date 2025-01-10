46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Triple homicide suspect arrested in St. Helena Parish

2 hours 28 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, January 10 2025 Jan 10, 2025 January 10, 2025 6:10 AM January 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

AMITE - Deputies said they arrested the suspect of a triple homicide Thursday afternoon. 

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday at around 4:30 deputies were called to an address on Sawmill Road for "an apparent triple homicide."

No further details were given aside from that the suspect was taken into custody and the investigation was ongoing. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days