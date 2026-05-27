Funeral services announced for 19-year-old LSU student who died in Opelousas car crash

DALLAS — The funeral for a 19-year-old LSU freshman who died in a car crash in Opelousas is this weekend in Dallas.

Courtney Hodge's funeral is at Dallas' Inspiring Body of Christ Church on Saturday, with her interment on the same day at Laurel Land Memorial Park.

Hodge was on her way home to Dallas from LSU when, at 3 p.m. on Friday, her car rear-ended another vehicle. She was unrestrained at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Courtney’s passing leaves a profound void among their loved ones, whose memories will undoubtedly offer comfort in the days ahead. While words can hardly capture the essence of a life so young and its potential yet to unfold, those who knew Courtney hold dear the imprint of a spirit that will forever remain in their hearts," an obituary for Hodge said.