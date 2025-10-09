Funeral arrangements set for Iberville Parish Deputy Charles Riley after fatal shooting

GONZALES — Funeral arrangements have been set for Iberville Parish Sheriff's Deputy Charles Riley, who died in a shooting at the Iberville Parish courthouse in Plaquemine earlier this week.

Riley's funeral is Monday, Oct. 13, at the PACE Center on St. Anthony Avenue in Gonzales.

A public viewing will be held from noon to 3 p.m. before a public service that lasts until 4 p.m. Immediately following the services, there will be a 21-gun salute, taps and final call to honor Riley.

Riley's fellow deputy, Brett Stassi Jr., was also shot in the shooting and is still recovering from his injuries. The suspect in the shooting, 27-year-old Latrell Mikal Ornee Clark, was killed by a gunshot Monday.

Sheriff Brett Stassi shared the following sentiments on Thursday:

I am at a loss for words.

Today, I reach out not as the sheriff, but as a parent. I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming love, support, and—most of all—the prayers that have been offered for Deputy Charles Riley and my son, Brett Michael, since the tragic events on Monday night.

The number of people who stood in long lines to donate blood, the meals, the calls, texts, and emails—we have seen them all, and we feel your kindness. While I may not have been able to respond to everyone, please know how much it means to our families and the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Our community is truly a blessing, and we are profoundly thankful.

Our son is still in ICU at Our Lady of the Lake, but with your continued prayers for him and his medical team, we are confident that he will recover.

Please continue to pray for Deputy Charles Riley’s family. He paid the ultimate sacrifice—let us never forget him.