60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Funeral arrangements set for girl killed in police pursuit

1 hour 5 minutes 50 seconds ago Thursday, January 05 2023 Jan 5, 2023 January 05, 2023 4:55 PM January 05, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Caroline Gill (left) and Maggie Dunn

BRUSLY - Funeral arrangements have been set for a teen killed in a deadly police chase on New Year's Eve, and her family is encouraging people to plant trees in remembrance.

The funeral for 16-year-old Caroline Gill will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly.

To honor Gill's memory, family members are welcoming the community to plant memorial trees through Wilbert Funeral Home's Sympathy Store.

Trending News

The family of 17-year-old Maggie Dunn has not yet announced funeral arrangements. Dunn's brother, Liam, was also in the car during the crash and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days