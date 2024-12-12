BRPD searching for person who brought sword to downtown building, made 'disturbed statements'

56°
Thursday, December 12 2024
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police officers are searching for a person who went into a North Street building with a 40-inch sword and made "disturbed" comments.

Police said the person, who was caught on surveillance cameras Oct. 17, walked into a building on North Street between River Road and Lafayette Street, went to the ninth floor and pulled out a sword. 

Officers said the suspect left the building after making "erratic and disturbed statements." No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the suspect's identity can call (225) 389-2000. 

