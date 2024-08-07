94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Funeral arrangements announced for Southern University student killed in Mississippi

BAKER— The body of a Southern University student who was lured to Mississippi and killed will be laid to rest on Saturday.

According to his family, funeral services for Steven Harris will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning at Bethany Church on Plank Road. 

Last month, Harris' body was found in Wilkinson County, Mississippi days after he was reported missing. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman told WBRZ evidence suggests a trio of suspects lured Harris there to kill him. Derek Terrell Hollins Jr., 21, Calajia Jack, 20, and Allyah Martin, 21 all face murder charges in Mississippi. 

Martin and Harris had a son together and had a custody hearing in West Feliciana Parish scheduled shortly after he went missing. The child is now in custody of Harris' family. 

Harris' family have started a GoFundMe to help raise money for funeral costs and other expenses. The link can be found here

