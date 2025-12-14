Funeral arrangements announced for former St. George Fire Chief Chuckie Albert

ZACHARY - The Louisiana Fire Chiefs Association announced funeral arrangements for former St. George Fire Chief Chuckie Albert on Sunday.

Albert originally served at the Zachary Fire Department before becoming Wast Monroe's fire chief in 1994. He also served the St. George Fire Protection District from 2000 to 2022 in various roles, including chief of training, chief of administrations and chief of technology.

Albert's funeral will be held on Dec. 16 at the St. Jon the Baptist Catholic Church in Zachary. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with mass following at 12 p.m.

A graveside service will follow the funeral at Redwood Baptist Church Cemetery in Slaughter.