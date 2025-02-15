Fun-filled day for residents as elementary school highlights diverse cultures

Photo via Kamryn Overton

KENILWORTH — On Feb. 15, residents had the opportunity to explore diverse cultures at Kenilworth Science and Technology Academy's community event.

The International Cultural Festival invited the community to learn and experience the diverse culture of the school's staff and students. The day was dedicated to highlight multiple cultures through food, music, art and performances.

Community members got to enjoy the festival from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.