Full list of curfews issued across south Louisiana

Throughout south Louisiana, curfews have been issued due to the threat posed by Hurricane Ida; a list of regional curfews can be found below:

Ascension Parish

No longer in effect

Assumption Parish

No longer in effect.

Baker

The curfew has been extended and will remain in place from Friday at midnight until Saturday (9/4/2021) until 5:00 a.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish



The curfew has been extended and will remain in place, beginning at midnight September 4, lasting until 5:00 a.m. The curfew will remain in effect each night this weekend.

East Feliciana Parish

No longer in effect.

Livingston Parish

Curfew in effect from 12:00 am until 6:00 am through Saturday morning, Sept. 11.

Pointe Coupee Parish

No longer in effect.

St. James Parish

As of September 3rd, the curfew remains in place and will be strictly enforced between the hours of 7 pm and 5 am daily.

St. Mary Parish

No longer in effect.

Tangipahoa Parish

-Hammond under curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sept. 8.

West Baton Rouge Parish

No longer in effect.

West Feliciana Parish

No longer in effect.