Full list of curfews issued across south Louisiana
Throughout south Louisiana, curfews have been issued due to the threat posed by Hurricane Ida; a list of regional curfews can be found below:
Ascension Parish
No longer in effect
Assumption Parish
No longer in effect.
Baker
The curfew has been extended and will remain in place from Friday at midnight until Saturday (9/4/2021) until 5:00 a.m.
East Baton Rouge Parish
The curfew has been extended and will remain in place, beginning at midnight September 4, lasting until 5:00 a.m. The curfew will remain in effect each night this weekend.
East Feliciana Parish
No longer in effect.
Livingston Parish
Curfew in effect from 12:00 am until 6:00 am through Saturday morning, Sept. 11.
Pointe Coupee Parish
No longer in effect.
St. James Parish
As of September 3rd, the curfew remains in place and will be strictly enforced between the hours of 7 pm and 5 am daily.
St. Mary Parish
No longer in effect.
Tangipahoa Parish
-Hammond under curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sept. 8.
West Baton Rouge Parish
No longer in effect.
West Feliciana Parish
No longer in effect.
