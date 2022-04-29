Fugitive arrested after being caught burglarizing storage unit

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Deputies from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly burglarized a storage unit at an apartment complex.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Patrick Price. Authorities learned that Price had multiple outstanding warrants. He now faces new charges stemming from the incident.

Deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the Bayou Reserve Apartments on Talbot Avenue in Thibodaux on Friday.

The victim told authorities Price was found to be taking a power tool from a storage unit. The owner of the unit confronted Price, according to authorities, and Price fled the scene on a bicycle.

Authorities searched the nearby area in an attempt to locate Price. Deputies located him on Eagle Drive, and upon seeing deputies, Price began to flee on foot.

He ran into a residence without permission in the 1500 block of Eagle Drive. Deputies entered the residence and took Price into custody without further incident. Authorities said that Price had broken a bed inside the residence while attempting to hide from law enforcement.

Price had outstanding warrants stemming from a January incident wherein an argument with a family member turned physical.

Following his arrest, Price was transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where he was booked with simple burglary, resisting an officer, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and simple criminal damage to property.