Fuel oops has victim fighting for insurance money to fix car

PLAQUEMINE - In June, a woman pulled up to the pump to fuel up her car, and unbeknownst to her, the oil company servicing Plaquemine Truck Stop accidentally put diesel in the regular tank.

Ever since, it's been a battle for Elia Anthony trying to get reimbursed for the damage.

"The adjuster says that the case is closed, he's not going back," Anthony said.

A dozen or so people filled up with diesel on June 27 before the issue was caught, but Anthony says the oil company's insurance adjuster denied her claim. She contacted 2 On Your Side about what she's been through hoping the insurance adjuster will reverse their decision.

Anthony put $9 worth of fuel in her car that morning on her way to work. It was when gas prices were above $4 a gallon, so she put just enough in her car to for her journey.

"I get to the traffic light in White Castle and my car stalled, like, it felt like it was fluttering and it didn't want to go anymore," Anthony said.

Thinking that maybe she didn't put enough fuel in her tank, she went to a gas station in White Castle, filled up a gas can and put more fuel in her car. That didn't work.

She first reached out to the Plaquemine Truck Stop owner. The owner told her that diesel was dropped in the regular gas tank. She was told to file a claim through the oil company. She then contacted Gallagher Bassett and Associates for an adjuster to come take a look at her vehicle. That's when she says things took a weird turn.

"He walked into the dealership, asked for a gas sample from my car from what I was told from the people from the dealership," she said. "He looked at it, said 'it's not diesel' and walked away."

She received a denial letter in the mail last week saying that there was insufficient evidence to support the damage and the oil company wasn't at fault.

To Anthony's knowledge, the adjuster didn't test the fuel sample for diesel. She finds the ordeal a bit strange, since the same insurance company gave her a loaner vehicle for a week. Once she learned that her claim was denied, she returned the car. She's been without her car since.

"My receipt should have been enough," Anthony said.

WBRZ contacted the Plaquemine Truck Stop owner, the oil company, and the insurance company who all responded.

The car dealership offered to send a fuel sample off to be tested and confirm whether or not there is diesel in Anthony's tank.

Anthony has been working with the oil company, the dealership, and the insurance company to understand what happened with her claim.