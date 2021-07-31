Friends, family mourn murdered 18-year-old mother; suspect still at large

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old mother that occurred on Scenic Highway Friday night.

BRPD said Ananya Crawford, 18, of Baton Rouge was shot multiple times in the upper torso.

Family members first confirmed Crawford was gunned down on Scenic Highway Friday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash in the 1900 block of Scenic near Seminole Street.

Witnesses said the shooter fired seven or eight shots. They described the suspect as a male wearing red pants and a white shirt who ran off after the shooting.

Crawford had a two-year-old son kept by her aunt Joyce Gatlin.

"My daughter came into the room crying saying Ananya got shot," Gatlin said.

Family said they don't know who would have shot Crawford or why she was at the car wash.

"At one point she was working two jobs to get money for low income housing for her and her baby," said Gatlin.

Crawford died at the scene, according to BRPD.

Baton Rouge police said the suspect is still at large, and no motive has been determined.

Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.