Friday's Health Report: The benefits of 'Dry January'

BATON ROUGE — Now that the holidays are over, you may want to consider clearing out your fridge or cabinets of any alcohol and giving 'dry January' a shot.

Some of the benefits are obvious, others may not be.

"Studies have shown that there's been some health benefits from, you know, engaging in dry January. One is that, you know, studies have shown that medical health, so liver health, improvement in sleep, weight loss, decrease in like your blood pressure even, all have shown to happen during dry January if you complete it," psychiatrist and psychologist Dr. Akhil Anand said.

Doctors say there are mental health benefits too.

Taking a break from alcohol can improve your mood, confidence and make you feel less anxious. Plus, you will save money.

Experts say dry January gives people a chance to reflect on their relationship with alcohol.

They may realize they were drinking a lot more than they thought, or find they can have just as much fun with friends without it. In fact, friends can make for a successful dry January. You can have a shared goal and offer each other support.

“If you do end up drinking, don't take it too personally. You know, get back on the track again, you know, a slip is okay, don't beat yourself up. I think that any reduction is better than anything,” Dr. Anand said.

Heavy drinkers should consult with a doctor before trying dry January due to the risk of withdrawal.

Symptoms can include headache, anxiety, insomnia, upset stomach, rapid heart rate, tremors, seizures and hallucinations.