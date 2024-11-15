Friday's Health Report: Managing stress from sporting events

BATON ROUGE — Experts say watching your favorite team on game day can be exciting, but it can also mentally take a toll on you.

"Being a sports fan and watching sports on TV or in person, can be incredibly stressful and anxiety-provoking. I think we as individuals often create such a sense of connection and identity with our local teams or national teams,” psychologist Dr. Adam Borland said.

To manage stress while cheering on your favorite team, experts say you should start by remembering it is just a game at the end of the day. That also means managing your reactions to the highs and lows while watching and dealing with stress through coping tools like deep breathing.

Don't let the game ultimately affect your mood for the rest of the day or your relationships in any way, being mindful of how much you drink can also be helpful.

"When we're watching a game, oftentimes alcohol has, kind of, just become part of the tradition or part of the routine, you know, moderation, drinking alcohol in moderation, we always encourage that," Dr. Borland said.

Whether it is stress from sports or work, experts say learning how to manage stress successfully is key for both your mental and physical health. If you do feel overwhelmed, it may be time to seek help from a mental health professional.