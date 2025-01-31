58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Friday's Health Report: How tanning beds can raise your risk of melanoma

1 hour 28 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, January 31 2025 Jan 31, 2025 January 31, 2025 7:29 PM January 31, 2025 in Health
Source: CNN Newsource
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — We all know that too much sun puts you at higher risk for a type of skin cancer called melanoma, but many people do not know that tanning beds carry many of the same hazards.

A new study out of Rochester University is raising a red flag for fans of tanning beds.

Researchers found that counties in New England with several tanning beds had some of the highest melanoma rates in the country.

Places like Vermont, where tanning beds are easy to find, also had some of the highest rates of melanoma seen in the study.

A melanoma diagnosis increased by 3% for each minute someone lived closer to a tanning bed.

Much like sun overexposure, tanning beds raise the risk of melanoma because they emit u-v rays that damage the DNA of skin cells.

Trending News

So next time you’re tempted to tan, think twice. Regular sunscreen use can go a long way towards keeping your skin healthy.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days