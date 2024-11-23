Latest Weather Blog
Friday's Health Report: Excess body weight can affect a patient's transplant journey
BATON ROUGE — Obesity often plays a significant role in a patient's transplant journey. Excess body weight can contribute to type 2 diabetes and hypertension, which can cause harm to vital organs.
"Obesity can also lead to worsening or progression of kidney failure and worse outcomes after either liver or kidney transplant," Mayo Clinic transplant surgeon Shennen Mao said.
Mao says it's important that healthcare professionals give patients the tools they need to manage obesity before undergoing liver and kidney transplant operations.
"This could include medications, dietary counseling and, in some cases, partnership with our bariatric surgical colleagues to perform bariatric surgery either at the time of transplant or in preparation for transplant," Mao said.
Injectable diet drugs are an option for some people, while others might opt for surgery.
"We typically recommend a sleeve gastrectomy, which is a restrictive procedure, meaning it limits the amount of food an individual can eat at one time," Mao said.
Eating a nutritious, well-balanced diet and exercising regularly can improve transplant outcomes.
