79°
Latest Weather Blog
Friday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
As victim faces hefty tow bill to get his stolen car back,...
-
LSU Athletics admits postgame traffic plan failed; university 'confident' it won't happen...
-
'I heard the train, then I heard the shots:' LSU student found...
-
Southern University kicks students from dorm over brawl, may change visitation policy
-
University High among seven La. schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools