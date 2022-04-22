80°
Latest Weather Blog
Friday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 22, 2022.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating a shooting that sent a juvenile to the hospital
-
Inmate escaped Ascension jail Friday, captured after hour-long manhunt
-
Toddler died after she was forced to drink alcohol; mom & grandmother...
-
Police investigate 4-year-old's death
-
EBR continues drainage discussions through public meetings