65°
Latest Weather Blog
Friday's Health Report
Trending News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Friday, April 16, 2021.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman's missing unemployment benefits may have gone to wrong bank account
-
Second body recovered miles from lift boat as Coast Guard continues search...
-
Defense lawyers questioning BRPD drug squad cases amid corruption investigation
-
Friday's Health Report
-
Couple attacked by rabid bobcat in their driveway
Sports Video
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees