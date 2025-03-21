Friday PM Forecast: warmer weekend ahead of next rainmaker

Get ready for a fantastic weekend in the Baton Rouge Area as high pressure will keep skies clear, and temperatures climbing. A weak front will bring rain and thunderstorms at the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Just a few high clouds will pass through the skies overnight but will not have much sensible influence on our weather. Look for low temperatures to be slightly warmer than last night in the upper 40s thanks to a south breeze. On Saturday, warmer air will be returning from the Gulf, pushing highs into the upper 70s to and low 80s. While a few clouds may form during the afternoon, the air will remain too dry for rain. Overnight, lows will stay milder, only dipping into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Up Next: Sunday will feature more warm temperatures but with increasing cloud cover. It is important to note that daylight hours will stay mainly dry. Winds will pick up a bit, making for a breezy afternoon. A cold front will slide into the region increasing rain coverage late Sunday night into Monday morning. While deep moisture will be present to support thunderstorms, energy will be limited, which should keep severe weather chances low. Expect occasional rain showers and breezy conditions through Monday morning.

After the front moves through, the forecast becomes a bit uncertain. In one scenario, the front could stall, leaving us with lingering clouds and a small rain chance into midweek, while a second scenario pushes it offshore, making for dry conditions. For now, the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast leans toward a mostly dry stretch Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and overnight lows in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.