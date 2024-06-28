Friday PM Forecast: Various heat alerts this weekend; new system in the tropics

Heat becomes the primary impact over the weekend, prompting various heat alerts in the Baton Rouge metro. Little relief from the heat is found outside of daily pop-up thunderstorms.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Afternoon storms will taper through the evening. Aside from a stray shower or two in the overnight hours, much of the region stays dry under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be in the upper-70s. Saturday will be another very warm day as highs climb into the middle-90s. The humidity will place feels-like temperatures in the 108-110° range around peak heating. A Heat Advisory has been issued on Saturday to account for the high heat. Drink lots of water and take frequent breaks if outside for an extended period. Heat illness can become more common with this kind of heat. Scattered storms will fire in the heat of the day, meaning that there are opportunities to find a rain-cooling shower.

Up Next: The heat builds even more for the second half of the weekend. Look for a high temperature in the upper-90s on Sunday with peak feels-like temperatures pushing 113°. For that reason, an Excessive Heat Watch has been posted for much of the area. If this forecast remains unchanged, then the Watch will likely get upgraded to a Warning on Saturday.

Alerts might be issued later down the line for next week as the heat doesn't appear to relent. That said, isolated to scattered storms will be in the region each day. That would be about the only way to see any relief from the heat. This pattern continues all the way through the Fourth of July.

The Tropics: Tropical Depression Two has formed in the tropical Atlantic and is moving rapidly to the west at 17 mph as of 4 p.m. Friday. While still a depression with peak winds at 35 mph, the storm is projected to become Tropical Storm Beryl on Saturday. A landfall as a Category 2 hurricane is possible in the Lesser Antilles early next week. This system will then push west into the Caribbean Sea. Uncertainty grows as to where the storm will go thereafter. At this stage, there is no reason for worry in the capital area as there's still lots of time to monitor the storm's progression. The Storm Station is keeping a close eye on the situation and will bring further updates as they come in.

Another area of low pressure over the western Caribbean Sea continues to produce widespread storm activity. This disturbance will move over the Yucatan Peninsula and emerge over the Bay of Campeche this weekend. As of now, there is a medium chance of this system becoming a tropical depression before moving inland into Mexico. Regardless, heavy rainfall is likely over portions of Central America and Mexico.

Another tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands remains disorganized. Slow development of this system is possible as it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic in the footsteps of Tropical Depression Two. A tropical depression could form closer to the middle of next week.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

