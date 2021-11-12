Friday PM Forecast: set for first 30s of the fall

Much cooler air will be in place to start the weekend. Dry and quiet conditions will hold for most of the 7-Day Forecast.

Next 24 Hours: A second cold front in as many days will push in during the evening hours. The front will be hard to notice, with little more than some passing clouds. As winds work around to the northwest, temperatures will fall from the low 60s during the evening to the low 40s by Saturday morning. Despite sunshine, high temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees in the afternoon. North winds of 5-10mph will add a slight, extra nip to the air. If you will be going to the LSU or Southern football games, be sure to take layers. Beneath clear skies, thermometers will fall out of the 50s and into the low 40s by the final whistle.

Up Next: The coolest temperatures so far this fall season are anticipated on Sunday morning when lows hit the upper 30s. Especially north of I-12 and away from cities and towns, some patchy frost is possible. Be sure to cover up or move sensitive plants before going to bed. With lighter winds and some sun, highs will return to the mid 60s on Sunday. Yet another weak cold front on Sunday night will keep highs in the 60s through Monday. Moderating temperatures and dry conditions will continue until another front arrives around next Thursday with the next chance of showers. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic, tropical development is not expected over the next five days. For the latest tropical forecasts, advisories and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we finish out the 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: With an upper level trough draped over the eastern third of the country, a second strong wave of low pressure will move southeastward into the trough causing it to dig further south overnight into Friday. A stronger, reinforcing cold front will accompany this system with much colder temperatures in tow. Moisture starved, little more than a passing patch of clouds is expected with the front. North winds and cold air advection will send low temperatures into the low 40s. As that cold air transport continues on Saturday, high temperatures will struggle for the 60s, despite sunshine. Saturday night will then have the coldest temperatures so far this fall season with thermometers making it into the 30s almost everywhere except the coast. Typically cooler, rural and northern areas could have patchy frost. With sunshine and lighter winds, temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s on Sunday afternoon. A weak cold front will drift through on Sunday night keeping the dry air mass in place but will not offer additional cooling. The upper levels winds (jet stream) will keep storm systems north of the area through much of next week while a surface high pressure system in the Southeast U.S. will turn local winds around to the southeast to allow moderating temperatures. A weak cold front will move through the area on Thursday but it looks to be another struggling for moisture at this time so just a couple of showers. It does not look like though there will be a major dip in temperatures behind that front.

--Josh

