Friday PM Forecast: rain, storms and falling temperatures this weekend

A cold front will push into and through the area this weekend. Expect big changes to temperatures.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10am Saturday for the entire forecast area. Visibility of one quarter mile or less may cause hazardous driving conditions. Slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

*DENSE FOG ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Take it easy driving and check with @WBRZtraffic for updates. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/GMQlRBtrGZ — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) December 18, 2021

Next 24 Hours: Another round of fog will develop overnight. Muggy air remains in place and low temperatures will be in the mid 60s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with just a stray shower possible. After a generally quiet morning, a cold front will move into the area on Saturday afternoon with rain and thunderstorms. One or two storms could produce gusty wind. Rain is most likely between 2pm – 10pm.

Up Next: The cold front is expected to sag into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning but light showers could linger near the coast with clouds reaching inland across the area. While a few breaks of sun are possible, most of the day will have clouds. Much cooler air will push in and keep high temperatures in the upper 50s on Sunday and Monday. The low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s through the middle of next week. A weak disturbance will cause a passing batch of light rain Monday afternoon and evening. A warming trend is then expected into Christmas. CLICK HERE for your detailed 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A cold front will pass through the area on Saturday evening. With ample moisture due to dew points in the mid 60s and instability after high temperatures in the upper 70s, there could be just enough energy for one or two strong thunderstorms to develop in association with the front. Fortunately, wind shear is weak so that will preclude any significant organization. While the threat for heavy rain is minimal, most areas will pick some up by the end of the night with precipitation wrapping up from north to south Sunday morning. However, southerly winds aloft will hoist moisture over top of the west to east oriented front and cause clouds to hang on well into the afternoon. A fast moving upper level trough of low pressure will then race across the Gulf Coast on Monday causing a weak surface low to pass from west to east, south of the coast. This feature will bring some more clouds and showers. Given the path of the surface low, rain coverage will be highest near the coast and lowest in southwest Mississippi. Lingering precipitation will be over with by Tuesday morning. Behind this system, upper level winds will be northwesterly maintaining a dry air mass through Friday. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool through Wednesday morning but as a weak surface high sets up to the east and a surface low forms over south Texas, southerly surface winds will start to boost temperatures for the end of next week.

