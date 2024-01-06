Friday PM Forecast: quiet weekend followed by strong storm system next week

Lingering light rain and drizzle will end overnight leading into a quiet weekend of weather. With the next rain and storm system, a threat for severe weather may materialize on Monday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: While a few showers or sprinkles may hang on into the evening hours, drier conditions will win out overnight. Though clouds will remain stubborn in most places. Low temperatures will fall into the low 40s. Saturday will start off with low clouds and appear dreary. Some sun is expected to break through by the afternoon. High temperatures will top out in the low 60s.

Up Next: More sunshine will be available on Sunday. After a chilly start in the upper 30s, thermometers will bounce into the low 60s. While enjoying the tranquil conditions over the weekend, make a point to pay attention to the forecast over the weekend because the new week will bring impactful weather.

A large and strong storm system will move into the Capital Area on Monday. Showers will be possible as early as mid-morning and the chance for rain will continue until a cold front and associated squall line sweeps through overnight into Tuesday morning. In between, there will be at least a brief window of opportunity for severe weather. The most likely time for any strong thunderstorms will be Monday evening. As of now, all threats appear possible, but the atmosphere will best support damaging wind gusts. In fact, this system will stir up quite a bit of wind regardless of severe weather. Monday and Tuesday, expect sustained winds of 15-25mph with gusts over 30mph. This, of course, could lead to some spotty tree and powerline damage. As far as precipitation totals go, the drought will continue to get knocked back with an additional 1-2 inches of rain expected.

Clearing skies are anticipated on Tuesday with breezy conditions. Near freezing temperatures will be possible again by Wednesday morning.

