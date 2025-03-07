Friday PM Forecast: Numerous showers and storms Saturday, a few could be strong

Hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will be likely on Saturday, with about 70% of the viewing area picking up measurable rainfall. Although the severe weather threat is relatively low, a few stronger storms are possible, with hail the main threat.

The Weekend: The overnight hours will feature thickening clouds, limiting lows to the middle 60s. A few sprinkles will be possible, with rain coverage increasing after daybreak. Throughout the day, and even into Saturday night, expect off and on showers and thunderstorms as a cold front approaches from the north. A washout is not expected, and there is even a chance your neighborhood does not see measurable rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire region in a level 1/5 or marginal risk for severe weather. This means severe storms will be possible on a spotty basis. There is a non-zero chance of a brief spin-up tornado, and some gusty winds, but this threat is very low. Hail is the most likely form of severe weather. The previously mentioned front will move through late in the overnight hours. Behind it, clouds will stick around, along with a few showers. Temperatures will be cooler for the 2nd half of the weekend.

Up Next: Drier air will finally cause all the clouds to clear to start the new workweek. Expect a lot of sunshine both Monday and Tuesday, with highs and lows near average. Another storm system looks like it could clip the area Wednesday or Thursday. That system looks fairly minor at this time.

