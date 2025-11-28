Friday PM Forecast: multiple rounds of rain Saturday night through Tuesday

After a stretch of cool, calm, and dry days, our weather pattern is about to get more active. A series of fast-moving storm systems will slide across the Gulf South beginning this weekend, bringing several rounds of rain and largely steady, chilly temperatures from night to day.



Weekend: mostly dry Saturday, rain mainly Saturday night and Sunday morning

Monday & Tuesday: wet commutes Monday afternoon, Tuesday morning

Rest of the Week: Wednesday likely the only totally dry day



Tonight & Tomorrow: Look for partly cloudy skies overnight with still chilly temperatures, though not as low as previous nights—lows will stop in the low 40s. Saturday will start out pleasant enough. Clouds will increase through the day, and temperatures should reach the upper 60s—comfortable for any outdoor plans. A spotty shower or some sprinkles are possible, but should not cause any major problems.



Football Forecasts: Southeastern Louisiana’s playoff game should start dry but will have clouds increasing through the day and possibly a shower before the final whistle. The weather ahead of the indoor Bayou Classic in New Orleans on Saturday will be mild and dry, but clouds will increase through the day with a small chance of showers driving home after the game. LSU’s road trip to Oklahoma will likely encounter damp and chilly conditions with early-day rain and temperatures falling from the 50s to the 40s through the afternoon.



Up Next: A cold front will approach overnight, and that will dramatically increase showers and thunderstorms, especially after midnight. A line is expected to move in near daybreak, which is when the bulk of the wet weather will occur. Rain on Sunday afternoon won’t be terribly widespread, but still, expect a gray and damp day with highs struggling into the low 60s.



A strong storm system will form over the Gulf on Monday and quickly move northeast. This track will keep our area on the cool side of the storm, meaning we’re looking at a cold, steady, soaking rain with no severe weather expected and just a rumble or two of thunder. However, the rain may be heavy at times Monday evening into early Tuesday. Rain totals of 1–3 inches are possible depending on exactly where the heaviest bands pass. For most, the main impact will be slow commutes, reduced visibility, and periods of ponding on the roads. By Tuesday midday, the rain will shut down with clearing skies by afternoon.



Wednesday will bring the quietest conditions of the week with sunshine and crisp highs in the upper 50s. It will also be our coldest morning of the week, with lows dipping into the mid-30s. A light freeze is possible north of Baton Rouge. Another, weaker storm system will develop in the region late next week and will result in a few showers in the Thursday to Friday time period. However, in a fast-moving pattern like this, the exact timing of showers is difficult this far in advance.



The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.





– Josh



