Friday PM Forecast: hot weekend gives way to stormy week

It’s shaping up to be a hot and steamy weekend. We will then transition into a more unsettled pattern early next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: It will be a mostly clear and muggy night across the Capital Area with lows sticking in the mid-70s. Saturday will be a scorcher, with highs in the mid-90s and feels-like temperatures pushing into the 100–105° range thanks to high humidity. Rain chances are low, so most of the area will stay dry, but that sun will be intense. If you’re heading outside, take breaks in the shade, stay hydrated, and wear lightweight, breathable clothing.

Up Next: Sunday will also be hot and humid, but a slight uptick in rain coverage will come later in the day. Especially north of the interstates, some isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop up as a disturbance approaches from the northwest. That system will cause the beginning of next week to be much wetter. Expect daily rounds of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms through at least Wednesday. Many spots should easily register an inch or two of rain during this period, with isolated higher amounts. Highs will drop slightly into the upper 80s, but with so much moisture in the air, it’ll still feel muggy.

There is some uncertainty as to how quickly the showers and thunderstorms will thin out by the end of next week. The atmosphere should dry out a bit by Thursday or Friday, and when it does, high temperatures will go right back into the low 90s.

The Tropics: The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is underway. Until it ends on November 30, any important tropical weather information will be provided in this section of the Storm Station Weather Blog. Forecasters from various entities have called for an above-average hurricane season.

For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

