Friday PM Forecast: hot, humid holiday weekend with pop-up storms possible

A warm, humid holiday weekend is ahead with summer-like afternoon storms. No washouts are expected, but have an indoor break option available in case of lightning.

-The Weekend: hot and humid, spotty showers and thunderstorms

-Memorial Day & Beyond: increasing rain coverage, slightly lower highs

-Late Next Week: below average temperatures, showers continue

Tonight: Any leftover showers and thunderstorms will slowly fall apart by midnight. Partly cloudy skies will be left. Some patchy fog could develop around dawn as low temperatures stop in the low 70s.

Memorial Day Weekend: Saturday should remain mostly dry, and most neighborhoods will have lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 90s. The numbers will be a degree or two warmer on Sunday as moisture and humidity ramp up even more. This could also lead to isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms, especially late in the day.

With a continued ramp-up in moisture, or humidity, and a new cold front approaching from the northwest, coverage in showers and thunderstorms will tick up on Memorial Day. About 40% of the 13 Parish, 2 County Forecast Area is expected to receive rain, but that could increase as confidence increases closer to Monday. Right now, it does not look like a washout, but some outdoor plans could be interrupted, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees lower on account of the added cloud cover and spots of rain.

Up Next: The middle of next week will bring a bit more instability as upper-level disturbances brush the region. Rain coverage will peak on Tuesday, taper slightly on Wednesday, but bump back up on Thursday. The difference may be subtle from day to day, so just be prepared for occasional rain and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoons. Some locations may get spared on any given day. Daily highs will ease a bit due to increased cloud cover, hovering in the mid to upper 80s. There are signs of slightly cooler than average temperatures late next week.

– Josh

