Friday PM Forecast: dry weekend with steady warming trend underway

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, keep them! Weather will cooperate! The main change moving forward will be a gradual stairstep to much warmer temperatures.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clear skies and light winds will support another crisp night. Low temperatures will dip into the low 50s. The weekend will begin with plenty of sunshine. Just a few high clouds will mix into skies. High temperatures will head for the mid 80s.

Up Next: Those high clouds will continue for the end of the weekend. The mornings will start off seasonable in the upper 50s followed by a warm afternoon in the mid 80s. The warming trend will continue and highs could flirt with 90 degrees for the first time this year. You will also notice higher and more persistent humidity with nighttime lows staying closer to 70 degrees. Here we go.

A weak frontal system will fall apart west of the area. Due to this, rain chances will remain very low through the workweek. However, some 10 percent rain coverages are noted by midweek to account for the possibility of a passing shower due to increasing moisture and weak upper level impulses.

