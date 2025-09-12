79°
Latest Weather Blog
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Central outlasts Denham Springs in 77th edition of Amite River Rivalry
DENHAM SPRINGS - The Central Wildcats went into Denham Springs Friday night and picked up a tough victory over the Yellowjackets in the 77th edition of the Amite River Rivalry.
Central 34, Denham Springs 28
Central scored first with a Brody Knapps rushing touchdown after the Wildcats recovered a Denham Springs fumble. The Yellowjackets would score the next 14 points though, thanks Da'jean Goldman and Trey Seals connecting for a touchdown and Goldman running one in himself to give the Yellowjackets at 14-6 lead.
Central would respond with two straight touchdowns of their own, thanks to a Marvin Joseph kickoff return and a Max Gassiot touchdown pass to Brody Diel.
Trending News
The Wildcats would go onto win 34-28 and improve to 2-0 in 2025.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Zachary beats Acadiana
-
Jury convicts man in killing that was livestreamed on Facebook
-
Blitz Game of the Week: Denham Springs at Central
-
'Murderers' spraypainted outside of Louisiana Democratic Party headquarters in Baton Rouge
-
Overgrown property troubles neighbor, plans in the works