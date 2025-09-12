FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Central outlasts Denham Springs in 77th edition of Amite River Rivalry

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Central Wildcats went into Denham Springs Friday night and picked up a tough victory over the Yellowjackets in the 77th edition of the Amite River Rivalry.

Central 34, Denham Springs 28

Central scored first with a Brody Knapps rushing touchdown after the Wildcats recovered a Denham Springs fumble. The Yellowjackets would score the next 14 points though, thanks Da'jean Goldman and Trey Seals connecting for a touchdown and Goldman running one in himself to give the Yellowjackets at 14-6 lead.

Central would respond with two straight touchdowns of their own, thanks to a Marvin Joseph kickoff return and a Max Gassiot touchdown pass to Brody Diel.

The Wildcats would go onto win 34-28 and improve to 2-0 in 2025.