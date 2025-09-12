FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Acadiana at Zachary - Week 2

ZACHARY - The Zachary Broncos pitched a second-half shutout of the visiting Acadiana Wreckin' Rams and avenged their loss a season ago with a 30-14 win on Friday night at Bronco Stadium.

Acadiana started the scoring with a long 88 yard rushing touchdown from Troy Kennerson in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead.

Zachary would respond though as quarterback Michael Kirby connected with Ethan Kimme for a 30 yard touchdown toss to even the game at 7-7.

After a long Jeremy Patton swing pass brought the Broncs to the three yard line, it was a Tylek Lewis giving the hometown team the 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

Acadiana's Kennerson would add another rushing touchdown to tie the game but a late first half defensive stop got the Broncos the ball back and again it was Kirby to Kimme for a touchdown strike just before the half.