Friday marks deadline for Hurricane Laura survivors to register for FEMA aid
BATON ROUGE- Friday, Nov. 27, marks the final day for Hurricane Laura survivors to register for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance.
Survivors can register for FEMA assistance by visiting disasterassistance.gov, or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).
They can also register by visiting one of FEMA’s Mobile Registration Intake Centers (MRIC), or download the FEMA Mobile App, by texting 43362 for either ANDROID or APPLE.
The agency announced Friday that it has, so far, issued $201 million to those impacted by Hurricane Laura and registered a total of 224,873 households.
