FRIDAY HEALTH REPORT: A simple acronym can help you spot a stroke before it's too late

A simple acronym called BEFAST can help people spot the warning signs of a stroke, doctors say.

Each letter in BEFAST stands for a different symptom to watch for and noticing them quickly can make a real difference in outcomes, experts say.

B stands for balance, which means a sudden loss of balance or coordination.

E stands for eyes, which refers to vision problems or a sudden loss of vision in one eye.

F stands for face, so look for facial drooping or weakness.

A stands for a sudden weakness in one side of the arm or leg.

S stands for a sudden speech disturbance, such as trouble communicating or speaking.

T stands for time, as acting quickly is important. If someone might be having a stroke, it is important to call 911 right away.

Recognizing these signs and acting fast can help. Up to 90 percent of strokes may be preventable by managing risk factors and living a healthy lifestyle.