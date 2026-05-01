Friday AM Forecast: Widespread showers & storms today, some rain could be heavy

Although there will be some dry time today, it will be raining more often than not. While the first half of the day will feature mainly showers, we could see pockets of heavy rain in the PM hours.

Today & Tonight: Friday is shaping up to be near a washout across our 13 parishes and 3 counties, so keep the umbrella handy—you’re going to need it. We are looking at a 100% coverage of rain across the area, and while you might see a few brief breaks, they won't last long before the next round moves in. The real concern for heavy rain and localized flooding kicks in during the afternoon and evening hours, lasting through midnight. Most of us will see between 1 and 3 inches of accumulation, though those totals could climb higher in areas where storms "train" over the same spot. If you have outdoor plans for a festival or a game, you’ll definitely want to check for updates, as cancellations are looking very likely. Between the thick cloud cover and the constant rainfall, temperatures will struggle to move, peaking only in the mid to upper 60s. Things finally start to dry out after midnight, leaving just a few stray showers for early Saturday morning as lows dip into the mid-50s.





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Up Next: Expect things to settle down on Saturday morning as a cold front finally pushes out into the Gulf, taking the messy weather with it. As the day progresses, the clouds will break apart, and a steady northeast breeze of 10–15 mph will help usher in drier, cooler air, keeping afternoon highs right around the low 70s. You'll want an extra layer for Sunday morning, which is set to be the chilliest start of the week as temperatures dip into the upper 40s. A gorgeous, sunny afternoon follows with highs rebounding into the mid-70s. This quiet, pleasant stretch holds steady through Monday and Tuesday, with a slow and steady warming trend making for a very comfortable start to the work week.

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– Balin

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