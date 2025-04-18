Friday AM Forecast: Warm, breezy, and humid Easter weekend ahead!

While the entire Easter weekend will be warm, breezy, and humid, a few spotty showers may be around on Easter Sunday. Overall, no washout is expected and there remains no threat for severe weather!

Easter Weekend Breakdown:

Today & Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies Friday morning will clear and give way to a sunny and extra warm afternoon. Look for highs around the Capital Area in the upper-80s, some may even touch 90° for the first time this year. A breezy southerly wind between 10-20 mph will help pull in moisture from the Gulf and add a muggier feel to the air. Overnight, increasing clouds will limit temperatures to near 70 degrees by daybreak Saturday.

Easter Weekend: After a warm and muggy start Saturday, temperatures will warm into the middle and upper-80s throughout the day, despite mainly cloudy conditions. Breezy winds and elevated humidity levels will continue, but no rain is expected during the first half of the weekend.

On Easter, those with early morning plans, like a sunrise service, will be met with mainly cloudy skies plus the same warm and sticky air conditions. Temperatures Sunday morning will start off in the lower-70s and warm into the mid-80s by the afternoon. Cloud cover will continue to dominate on Easter, and as a developing storm system to our west pushes near, a few spotty showers and thunderstorms may develop around southeast Louisiana. The best chance of storm activity on Sunday will be across North and West Louisiana, so heads up if you are traveling to those areas for the Easter holiday.

Up Next: The same front that brings spotty storms on Easter Sunday will stall over the region for the majority of the next workweek. Confidence is lower than usual in the extended forecast due to the uncertainty of the exact location of this feature. The front will maintain the possibility of showers and thunderstorms for a few days into next week, but timing more active periods is not possible until we get closer.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing and Baton Rouge until further notice. In addition, a RIVER FLOOD WARNING will go into effect on Monday, April 21 for the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. Moderate flooding is expected with a crest near 57.5 feet. Around these levels, Angola farmland on the left bank begins taking on water. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. The river will crest by April 25, then fall below flood stage by May 6.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Minor flooding has already begun. Major flood stage will be reached on April 25 with a height of 40.5 feet. Levels will fall below flood stage around May 3. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

• At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet may be reached on Monday. Moderate flooding with a crest of 7 feet is forecast by April 26. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the river side of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the river side of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

– Emma Kate C.

