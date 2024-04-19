Friday AM Forecast: Shaking off the heat by Sunday

Warm and muggy conditions continue into the first half of the weekend. Rain arrives overnight Saturday with much drier air moving in behind it.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures early Friday once again will start off around the Capital Area near 70° as a result of the mainly cloudy conditions. The clouds should gradually begin to break up resulting in partly sunny skies by Friday afternoon. With an increase in sunshine, temperatures today are likely to be the warmest of the week, well into the upper 80's, some areas flirting with the 90° mark. However, if clouds remain stubborn like the past few days, expect temperatures in the mid-80s. Humidity levels remain high today with southerly winds between 5-10 mph and an limited chance of a spotty shower during the afternoon. Skies will become overcast once again overnight, limited morning lows to the low 70's early Saturday.

Up Next: We will see a complete switch-up in weather conditions over the weekend. Saturday continues the trend of above average temperatures, with afternoon temps back into the 80's paired with the muggy air. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers but most will stay dry during the day. Late Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday, a cold front will swipe through SE Louisiana from north to south, bringing with it numerous showers and thunderstorms. However, by mid-morning on Sunday, most of the rain should be exiting to the east and begin being replaced by cooler and drier air. In fact, temperatures on Sunday may struggle to warm past the low-70's, well below average for this time of year.

Much cooler and drier air will result in lows in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday while highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s respectively. A few high clouds will mix into skies to begin the week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.