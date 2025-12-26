Family holds balloon release for 22-year-old man that was killed in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Family and friends of 22-year-old Tyree Worthy, who was shot in Denham Springs, held a balloon release in his memory.

Worthy was at a house party in Denham Springs when the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Kylin Sexton attended the same party, where he shot and killed Worthy.

According to LPSO, Sexton arrived at the party where Worthy was present but remained outside. Investigators say that at some point, Sexton shot Worthy before fleeing the scene in someone else's car. Detectives later found Sexton in Tangipahoa Parish. Deputies say Sexton was on federal and state probation for weapons and drug charges.

To help cope with this tragedy, Worthy's great aunt, Debra Dorsey, shared that the balloon release was a meaningful way for their family to ease the pain of the loss.

"(Worthy's mother), she just wants to do something. She visited her other son this morning, who was buried in January. So now we have to do another one. And she just wanted to do this for him, to just let off some of her emotions, some anger, because we're all feeling that right now," she said.

Despite Sexton's arrests, Worthy's family says they still want justice.

"We don't condone violence with violence. That's not how you solve a problem. We need to get answers on what happened to Tyree. That's what we are striving for, and whatever happened, we can't change that, and I love my nephew with all my heart and soul," Dorsey said.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says this is still an ongoing investigation.