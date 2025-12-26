75°
Livingston deputies: Part of Cane Market Road shut down due to downed power lines
DENHAM SPRINGS - Part of Cane Market Road is shut down due to power lines being down in the roadway, Livingston deputies said Friday.
Officials said the road is shut down between Florida Boulevard and Varnado Road. Those driving in the area should expect delays.
