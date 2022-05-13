Friday AM Forecast: More afternoon showers are on the way

A big weekend for baseball and rain is in the forecast.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Waking up feeling a bit sticky with temperatures in the 70s. Do not forget to grab your umbrellas today, you will need it. Showers are expected in the afternoon hours as our day time highs get into the high 80s. Some people may stay on the cooler side if they see more cloud cover and showers. These showers are summertime like storms and have a chance of producing a strong t-storm, gusty winds, frequent lightning and street or poor drainage flooding. Once the showers move out of our area into the evening hours we will see clearing overnight and temperatures falling into the 70s.

If you are heading out for the baseball games today be sure you grab an umbrella!

Up Next: Heading into Saturday the morning hours will be clear and warm. Temperatures waking up in the 70s. Take advantage of the dry time during the day because those summertime showers are going to be moving into the area in the afternoon hours. We will be heating up to the upper-80s for most. Some have the chance of staying cool with some cloud cover and showers in the area. If you do not see any showers chances are you are going to be feeling much warmer than the high-80s on Saturday. Once the afternoon showers move out temperatures will begin to cool off into the high-60s overnight.