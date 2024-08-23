Friday AM Forecast: Moisture returns, typical summertime pattern takes over

With the humidity and daily pop-up rain chances returning to the forecast over the weekend, we will transition back to a very summerlike pattern for the final week of August.

Today & Tonight: Mostly sunny skies will start off the day Friday with clouds developing and making for partly sunny conditions this afternoon. Afternoon high's around the Capital Region will be in the middle-90's, possibly feeling a bit warmer than previous days because of the return of humidity over the next 24 hours. While rain coverage remains very slim on Friday, a few spotty showers and storms may develop as easterly flow takes over in the atmosphere. The best shot at seeing a rain shower will be near the coast. Tonight, under mainly clear skies, temperatures will fall near average for this time of year, near 73°.

Up Next: The air will hold a stickier feel this weekend due to a gradual return of moisture to the atmosphere. Afternoon highs in the middle 90's in result may feel around 10° warmer at times, but heat alerts remain unlikely. Morning conditions will become a bit muggier as higher morning dew points will limit temperatures from cooling below the upper-70's Sunday morning. Most of the weekend will be filled with sunshine and fair weather cumulus clouds, however; Sunday holds a slightly better rain chance than Saturday. Isolated storms may pop-up during afternoon hours Sunday. We will hold this similar, warm and muggy patter through the last week of the month.

The Tropics: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, all is quiet. No development is expected over the next seven days.

-Emma Kate C.

