Friday AM Forecast: Heat Advisory to be upgraded to a warning over the weekend

The heat advisory is set to be upgraded to an excessive heat warning over the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A Heat Advisory has been issued again today for the entire WBRZ viewing area. The heat index will climb well into the triple digits and will stay there from about 10am through 7pm this evening. Be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks from the sun while working outside. There is a very low chance for rain today, only a stray shower or two will be on the map this afternoon. There is an excessive heat watch already out for Saturday, this means we will likely see the heat threat upgraded to a warning over the weekend. Be sure to plan for the excessive heat this weekend.

Up Next: We are likely in for a string of heat alerts through early next week. Saturday afternoon will have a few isolated showers, but it will only offer temporary heat relief. Sunday will not see any cool down showers. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s with the heat index at 105+ degrees, some areas may reach up to 112 degrees. This trend will continue though Monday. A few afternoon showers will be back mid-week to break the hot streak. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

In the southern Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Grace is moving west toward the Mexican coastline. Another landfall is expected on Saturday. Click here to see the latest forecast cone.

Out in the open Atlantic, Henri is circling Bermuda and move near the north-east coast of the US. Henri is now forecast to become a category 1 hurricane while moving north. Henri is now forecast to make a landfall along the east coast of the US as a category 1 hurricane early next week. Areas near Long Island, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts are currently under Hurricane Warnings.

A new disturbance out in the open Atlantic will move into more favorable development conditions over the next 5 days. The disturbance has a 20% chance of developing as it drifts northwest. Continue to check back in with us. The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come.

