Friday AM Forecast: Get ready for a big chill on the bayou

We are on the lift hill of temperatures as they are on rise! Highs and lows will be much above average the next few days. We hit the drop Sunday, with temperatures rapidly falling. Near freezing conditions are expected early next week.

Through Saturday: Lows this morning are much warmer, in the the 60s. Through the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon, isolated showers will be possible. Highs will top out in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Clouds should start to thin out in the late afternoon, and into the evening. Overnight, widespread, dense fog is possible early Saturday morning, so be cautious if you have early weekend plans or travel. By the afternoon, sunshine will break out with highs hitting the low 80s. Rain chances will be on the low side.

Up Next: Don't get comfortable with that mild start to the weekend! A major cold front will move through the region early Sunday morning. A passing shower is possible, but the biggest impact will be the drop in temperatures and breezy conditions that follow the front. Temperatures will immediately drop after the passage, with lows in the 50s. Thermometers will try to climb during the day, but north winds of 10-20mph will keep most of us in the 60s.

A sharp drop in temperatures arrives Sunday night into Monday. We’ll start the day in the upper 30s, and even with plenty of sunshine, highs will struggle to get out of the 50s. The coldest stretch comes Tuesday morning as calmer winds and clear skies allow readings to tumble into the low 30s. Frost could reach as far south as I-10, with a light freeze possible down to I-12—especially north and east of Baton Rouge. With freezing temperatures in the forecast, take time this weekend to protect sensitive plants and make sure pets have a warm place to stay.

If you’re heading out for Veterans Day events, you’ll want to dress warmly early on, but temperatures will gradually climb into the 60s by the afternoon under plenty of sunshine. The warmup continues Wednesday, with highs making their way back into the 70s.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

