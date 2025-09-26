Friday AM Forecast: Cooler, drier weather settles in

A cold front has pushed through, leaving behind drier and slightly cooler air just in time for the weekend. After days of unsettled weather, skies are clearing and conditions will turn more comfortable. A long stretch of quiet, dry weather looks to take hold through much of next week.

Today & Tonight:

Friday will start off noticeably cooler, with lows in the mid-60s north, upper 60s to near 70 south. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, but with lower humidity, it will feel much more pleasant than earlier in the week. Skies will stay mostly sunny through the day. Tonight, lows will dip back into the 60s under clear skies.





Up Next:

High pressure builds in for the weekend, bringing more of that fall-like feel. Saturday morning will be just a touch cooler, with another round of 60s for most areas. Afternoon highs will stay near seasonal norms, before warming into the upper 80s to near 90 as we move into early next week. Rain chances will remain near zero through at least Wednesday, making for a dry and quiet stretch.

The Tropics:

Humberto is now a hurricane over the central Atlantic and is forecast to strengthen. A tropical wave near Hispaniola and the Turks and Caicos is showing signs of organization. A tropical depression is likely to form near the Bahamas later today or over the weekend. While the long-term track is uncertain, the risk of impacts along portions of the Southeast U.S. coast is increasing.

