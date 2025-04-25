Friday AM Forecast: Another round of storms on the way, drier this weekend

The active pattern will continue today, with scattered storms expected this afternoon and evening. Rain chances will drastically decrease over the weekend and in response, things will heat up!

Here is a breakdown of what to expect:

Friday : dodging heavy showers and thunderstorms

: dodging heavy showers and thunderstorms The Weekend : very warm and humid, spotty showers Saturday

: very warm and humid, spotty showers Saturday Next Week: remaining warm and mainly dry, storm chances return near Thursday

Today & Tonight: Moisture is remaining high in the atmosphere, and this will drive scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Gusty winds, and locally heavy rain will be possible with these storms. Those with Friday plans, like heading to cheer on the Tigers at Alex Box Stadium, should closely monitor the forecast. Other than the storms, it will be warm and muggy, with highs in the mid 80s. Overnight, rain will quickly come to an end, with areas of fog possible late.

This Weekend: After an active week of weather, the pattern will finally shift over the weekend. An upper-level ridge of high pressure will build over the area, decreasing storm chances. Spotty showers will still be possible on Saturday, but no rain is expected Sunday. With drier conditions and increasing sunshine, temperatures will begin to climb. Highs may reach 90 degrees by the 2nd half of the weekend! The humidity will add a summertime "sticky" feel to the air.

Up Next: The final days of April will stay very warm and muggy. High temperatures near 90 degrees are also forecast for next Monday and Tuesday. Be sure to stay hydrated as your body adjusts to the warmer, steamier conditions.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing, Baton Rouge, Donaldsonville, and Reserve, as well as the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City until further notice.

• At Red River Landing, flood stage is at 48 feet. Moderate flooding is already occurring. A crest of 59.5 feet is expected around April 30. At this level, the east bank levee will be topped, and the prison farmland between the two levees will be inundated. Angola Landing will be under water, closing the ferry there. All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will remain inundated with recreational camps and river bottom farmland under water. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 13.

• At Baton Rouge, flood stage is 35 feet. Major flood stage has been reached, with a crest at 42 feet expected on May 1. Around these levels, the grounds of the older part of Louisiana State University's campus become soggy. This includes the area around the Veterinary Medicine building, the Veterinary Medicine Annex, and Alex Box Stadium. Levees protect the city of Baton Rouge and the main LSU campus at this level. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. This gauge will fall below flood stage around May 10.

• At Donaldsonville, the flood stage is at 27 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. Moderate flooding with a crest of 31 feet is expected around May 1. Around these levels, navigation becomes difficult for smaller river craft. Safety precautions for river traffic are urged. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 9.

• At Reserve, flood stage is at 22 feet. Minor flooding is already occurring. A crest of 23.5 feet is expected around May 1. Around these levels, slow-bell procedures will be enacted for river transportation. After cresting, the river will fall below flood stage around May 8.

• At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet may be reached on Friday. Moderate flooding with a crest of 7 feet is forecast on Saturday, May 3. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the riverside of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the riverside of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

Balin

