Freshmen move-in weekend at LSU brings students from all across the country

BATON ROUGE — Move-in weekend at LSU is officially complete, as thousands of freshmen settled into their new homes ahead of the fall semester. Students traveled from across the country to begin their college journey, including one freshman who made the trip all the way from Minnesota.

For Ava Bulask, the transition means stepping into a brand new environment.

“I’m excited and nervous, it’s a whole new area that I’m not used to,” Bulask said.

She says orientation helped her meet a few people, but much of Baton Rouge is still unfamiliar.

“I’ve met a couple people at orientation, but besides that, everything’s brand new,” Bulask added.

Her family says enrolling at LSU has been a long-awaited dream.

“She applied for LSU, and she’s been waiting for it, and she got accepted. So we’re so excited,” her mother, Tracy Bulask, said.

After making the 18-hour drive from Minnesota, the Bulask family says the process has been smooth and reassuring.

“We did the early move-in, but it’s just been great. It was set up really well, and they’re really good on security here. I feel excited about her being here, and I just feel really happy about the whole thing,” her mother said.

As Welcome Week kicks off, students like Ava will spend the coming days adjusting to campus life, meeting new friends, and preparing for the first day of classes on August 25.