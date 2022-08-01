76°
Frenchtown Road partially closed after tree falls across roadway
GREENWELL SPRINGS - A portion of Frenchtown Road is closed Monday afternoon while crews work to move a large tree that fell across the roadway.
Central Fire Department said the tree fell along Frenchtown Road between Country and Planchet roads around 4:45 p.m. Department of Public Works employees have been called out to help remove the tree.
Drivers should find alternate routes.
