Free COVID-19 testing in Baker, Friday
BAKER - The City of Baker announced that free COVID-19 testing for the community will be accessible on Friday, July 24.
Free COVID-19 testing will take place at Advantage Charter School located at 14740 Plank Rd.
Testing will be made available from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
To register, pre-registration packets are available at City Hall.
If you have already pre-registered for the test, please arrive at 9am; please bring your ID so the on-site staff can verify your registration.
